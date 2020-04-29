Assam Police’s Unflinching Dedication Worth Mentioning

At a time when the entire country is fighting against the novel coronavirus by staying at home during the lockdown period, the Assam police are struggling day and night to save the people of the state from the deadly virus and also by offering their helping hand to the poor and needy ones.

The Assam police have also released a video saying that they are always by the side of the people even in these hours of crisis. Replying to the tweet, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said, “Dedicated to all faceless and nameless Police Personnel, who are at the forefront as #IndiaFightsCorona.”

Dedicated to all faceless and nameless Police Personnel, who are at the forefront as #IndiaFightsCorona. https://t.co/sMHWfuEyrL — DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) April 28, 2020

From monitoring the state day and night to distribute relief materials, helping elderly person during their necessity, the Assam police have left no stone unturned to make the fight against COVID-19 a success.