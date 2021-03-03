Assam Political Sky To Open Up In Next 48 Hours

The political sky of Assam is going to be clear in the next 48 hours as the BJP is realising its first list tonight and majority by the end of tomorrow.

The top BJP leaders met with AGP leaders throughout last night night to hammer out seat sharing formula and this noon all of them left for the final meeting to be held tonight at the BJP headquarter. For BJP National general Secretary Dilip Saikia and Finance Himanta Biswa Sarma led the negotiation while for AGP President Atul Bora is doing the negotiation.

The AGP has become a dead horse for the BJP as they are not in a position to win a single seat on their own. But when tickets will be denied, a substantial portion of the remaining AGP will walk over to the AJP.

The first list from the BJP is expected by late tonight while the rest by afternoon tomorrow. The AGP has made last ditch attempt to get their hare of seats but that is unlikely to touch 10 although they had 14 MLAs in the current Assembly.

Meanwhile the Raijor Dol threw a spanner by releasing an open letter of their President Akhil Gogoi urging opposition political parties for a common opposition candidate to defeat BJP.

This has caught their partner AJP by surprise only previous day president of both the parties, Mr Gogoi and Lurin Jyoti Gogoi met for two hours inside the Guwahati medical college but it was never discussed.

The Raijor Dol is learnt to be desperate to have seat sharing with the Mahajot but the presence of AIUDF in the Mahajot has thrown the spanner, but a secret seat sharing with the Raijor Dal is still on the cards.