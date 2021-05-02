Assam Poll Result: Akhil’s Mother Extends Gratitude To Sivasagar

Newly floated party Raijor Dal founder Akhil Gogoi’s mother Priyada Gogoi thanked the people of Sivasagar for electing the jailed activist as an independent candidate from the constituency.

Celebrating her son’s victory, 84-year-old said, “I am grateful to the people of Sivasagar for electing my son despite he being in jail currently”.

“I am hopeful that he will work for the welfare of people,” she added while blessing the people of the state.

As per initial reports, Akhil Gogoi won by 9000 votes. Gogoi contested the seat against BJP’s Surabhi Rajkonwar who was the trailing candidate. Other candidates in the fray were Ajit Hazarika from NCP, Subhramitra Gogoi of Congress and two other independents- Hemanta Boruah and Rupa Borah.