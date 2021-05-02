Assam Poll Results: ECI Declares Results For 105 Seats

As the counting of votes for the Assam Assembly elections nearly comes to an end, the Election Commission of India has declared the final results for 105 out of 126 seats.

As of midnight, the counting for 21 seats is underway.

Of the 104 seats, the leading incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party has bagged 50 seats, followed by Indian National Congress in 23 seats, AIUDF in 11 seats, AGP in 9 seats, UPPL in 6 seats, BPF in 4 seats, CPI-M and Independent in one seat each.

Further, the Congress-led Mahajot won 38 seats out of the 105, while the BJP led NDA has bagged 65 out of the 105.