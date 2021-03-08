Top StoriesRegional

Assam Polls: ₹ 2.72 Cr Cash, Liquor Worth ₹ 1.1 Cr Seized So Far

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
A total of Rs 2.72 crore in cash and liquor worth Rs 1.1 crore have been seized in Assam so far since the announcement of the assembly polls, an election official said on Monday.

Also, 23 complaints of violation of the Model Code of Conduct have been received from various districts, he said.

Police, flying squads and static surveillance teams across the state are keeping a close vigil on suspicious movements of cash, valuables, liquor and contraband items to prevent violation of the MCC enforced to ensure free and fair elections in the state, the official said.

Elections to the 126-member state assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. (PTI)

