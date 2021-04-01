Assam Polls: 10.51% Voter Turnout Recorded till 9:30 AM

According to the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout till 9:30 AM of the Assam Assembly polls is recorded at 10.51 percent.

The voting is underway in 39 seats in the second phase of polls which began at 7 AM.

A total of 345 candidates are in the fray in the second phase of polls. The fate of four ministers and deputy speaker will be sealed in this phase of polls.

A total of 73,44,631 electors are eligible to vote in phase-2. Of these, 37,34,537 are males while 36,09,959 are females and 135 are transgender.