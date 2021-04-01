Election 2021Top Stories

Assam Polls: 10.51% Voter Turnout Recorded till 9:30 AM

By Pratidin Bureau
1

According to the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout till 9:30 AM of the Assam Assembly polls is recorded at 10.51 percent.

The voting is underway in 39 seats in the second phase of polls which began at 7 AM.

A total of 345 candidates are in the fray in the second phase of polls. The fate of four ministers and deputy speaker will be sealed in this phase of polls.

Related News

Assam Polls: BJP Leader Rajen Gohain Casts Vote

COVID-19 Vaccination Drive for People Above 45 Yrs Begins…

Bengal Polls: Voting Begins for 30 Seats in 2nd Phase

Assam Polls: PM Modi Urges Voters to Strengthen Democracy

A total of 73,44,631 electors are eligible to vote in phase-2. Of these, 37,34,537 are males while 36,09,959 are females and 135 are transgender.

You might also like
Regional

Two detained in Hojai firing incident

Top Stories

Bank Services Hit by 2-Day Nationwide Strike

National

DUSU Election : ABVP Bags 3 Seats, NSUI Bags Secretary Post

Regional

Bodo Accord: Packages announced for development of BTR

Regional

Blast rocks Golakganj; another bomb recovered

Regional

Illicit liquor transported from Arunachal Pradesh seized at Kaliabor

Comments
Loading...