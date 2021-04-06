Assam Polls: 12.83% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 10 AM

Voting for the third phase of Assam Assembly elections in 40 seats has begun on Tuesday and a total of 12.83 percent voter turnout has been recorded till 10 AM as per the data of the Election Commission of India.

A total of 337 candidates are in the fray in the final phase of polls including 12 female candidates. Top candidates who are in the fray in this phase are Himanta Biswa Sarma from BJP in Jalukbari constituency, Siddhartha Bhattacharyya from East Guwahati constituency, Ashima Bordoloi of Congress also from East Guwahati constituency, Adip Phukan contesting from Assam Jatiya Parishad in East Guwahati constituency, Chandra Mohan Patowary (BJP) from Dharmapur constituency, Ramendra Narayan Kalita (AGP) from West Guwahati constituency, Mira Borthakur Goswami (Congress) from West Guwahati among the top leaders.

There are 79,19,641 general electors in the third phase. Of these, 40,11,539 are males, 39,07,963 are females, and 139 are other genders. The number of service voters stood at 24,460.