Assam Polls 2021: 398 Transgenders Eligible To Cast Vote

As many as 398 transgender voters are enlisted in the electoral roll for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

A total of 2,33,74,087 general voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls, out of which 1, 18, 23,286 are males; 1, 15, 50,403 are females and 398 are transgender. Apart from these, there are also 63,074 service voters, the ECI said in a statement.

There are 81, 09,815 general electors in the first phase, of which, 40, 77,210 are males, 40, 32,481 are females and 124 are transgender.

In the second phase, there are 73, 44,631 general electors in the second phase. Of which, 37, 34,537 are males, 36, 09,959 are females and 135 are transgender.

Meanwhile, there are 79, 19,641 general electors in the third phase. Out of which, 40, 11,539 are males, 39, 07,963 females and 139 transgender.

In the Special Summary Revision, a total of 12, 81,918 electors have been newly enrolled.