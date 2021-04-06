Top StoriesElection 2021

Assam Polls: 33.18% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 12 Noon

By Pratidin Bureau
The third and final phase of Assam Assembly polls which is underway in 40 seats on Tuesday has recorded 33.18 percent of voter turnout till 12 noon according to the Election Commission of India.

Personalities from film industry, political parties, non-political organizations, youths, senior citizens have cast their votes till time. A total of 337 candidates are in fray in this phase of polls.

Among the voters who cast their votes are Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Siddhartha Bhattacharyya, Phani Bhushan Choudhury, Mira Borthakur Goswami, Actor Kapil Bora, Ravi Sharma, Ashima Bordoloi, Hagrama Mohilary.

Casting his vote minister Himanta Biswa Sarma predicts that BJP will win 87 seats out of 126 seats in the polls.

Meanwhile, malfunctioning of EVMs has also been reported from many places during the polling. The EVM malfunctioning has been reported from Bilasipara, Gauripur, Golakganj, Jogighopa, Kalgachia, Sonapur, Tamarhat, Mancachar, and Goroimari.

