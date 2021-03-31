Assam Polls: 345 Candidates In Fray For Second Phase

In the ensuing second phase of general elections to the Assam Assembly on Thursday, a total of 345 candidates, 319 males, and 26 females are in the fray.

The second phase of elections will be conducted in 39 constituencies across 13 districts.

BJP is contesting 34 seats while its alliance AGP will fight six seats. The Congress is contesting 28 seats and its allies AIUDF and BPF will fight seven and four seats respectively.

Meanwhile, the newly floated Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) is contesting 19 seats.

In addition, a total of 176 independents will contest tomorrow.

Prime BJP candidates Gautam Roy (Katigorah), Parimal Suklabaidya (Dholai), Bhabesh Kalita (Rangiya), Jayanta Malla Barua (Nalbari) Biswajit Daimary (Panery) Piyush Hazarika (Jagiroad) Ramakanta Deori (Morigaon) and Paramananda Rajbongshi (Sipajhar) fate will be sealed tomorrow.

While Congress candidates include former minister Siddeque Ahmed (Karimganj South), sitting MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha (Karimganj North), former minister Ajit Singh (Udharband), APCC spokesperson Kishor Bhattacharyya (Kamalpur) and former minister Basanta Das (Mangaldai).

Polling for the last phase will be held on April 6 and counting of votes will take place on May 2. The first phase took place on March 27 with a voter turnout of nearly 77 per cent.