Assam Polls: 78.94% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 6 PM, Guwahati At 73.68%

In the final leg of the Assam Assembly elections, the state has recorded a voter turnout of 78.94 per cent till 4 pm on Tuesday.

Till 6 pm, South Salmara district comprising two constituencies have recorded the highest voter turnout of 88.59 per cent, while, North Salmara has recorded the lowest voter turnout of 60.35 per cent.

Meanwhile, Kamrup Metro comprising four constituencies has recorded 73.68 per cent, of which Dispur has registered a 71 per cent voter turnout, Gauhati East has recorded 68 per cent voter turnout while, Gauhati West has registered 79 per cent and Jalukbari has registered 78 per cent.

79,19,641 voters will seal the fate of 337 candidates in 40 constituencies spread across 12 districts.

In the third phase, there are 79,19,641 voters, of which 40,11,539 are males, 39,07,963 are females, and 139 are transgenders.