Assam Polls: 82.39% Turnout In Phase 3, Guwahati Logs Lowest At 74.42% | Complete List

The voter turnout recorded till 9.30 pm on Tuesday for the third and final phase of the Assam assembly polls is 82.28 per cent, according to Election Commission (EC) data.

Assam also fared well in the third phase among all the assembly elections conducted in the rest of the states and union territory – Kerala (71.79 per cent), West Bengal (77.68 per cent), Tamil Nadu (69.19 per cent), and Puducherry ( 81.64 per cent).

7,919,641 general electors were expected to decide the fate of 337 candidates today across 40 assembly constituencies in 12 districts.

South Salmara district saw the highest voter turnout with 89.49 per cent polling till 8.45 pm whereas Kamrup Metro witnessed the lowest voter turnout so far with 74.42 per cent polling.

Kamrup Metro comprises four constituencies, of which Dispur has registered a 72 per cent voter turnout, Gauhati East has recorded 69 per cent voter turnout while, both Gauhati West and Jalukbari has registered 79 per cent.

Notably, the constituency having the highest number of electors in the third phase is Dispur with 607 polling booths having 4,11,636 electors.

Meanwhile, Dhubri district’s Gauripur constituency recorded the hihest voter turnout at 90.20 per cent, while, the lowest voter turnout was seen in Gauhati East constituency.

The votes for all the phases will be counted on May 2.

COMPLETE LIST OF VOTER TURNOUT IN ACROSS 40 CONSTITUENCIES

South Salmara: 89.49%

21-Mankachar: 89.21%

89.21% 22-Salmara South: 89.21%

Dhubri: 89.20%

23-Dhubri: 89.30%

89.30% 24-Gauripur : 90.20%

: 90.20% 25-Golakganj : 88.10%

: 88.10% 26-Bilasipara West : 86.16%

: 86.16% 27-Bilasipara East: 88.21%

Goalpara: 86.60%

36 – Dudhnai: 85

– 85 37-Goalpara East: 84.56%

84.56% 38-Goalpara West : 88.76%

: 88.76% 39-Jaleswar: 89%

Kokrajhar: 82%

28-Gossaigaon : 83.01%

: 83.01% 29-Kokrajhar West (ST): 84.21%

84.21% 30-Kokrajhar East (ST): 82%

Chirang: 84.42%

31-Sidli (ST): 84.42%

84.42% 33-Bijni: 85.05%

Bajali: 77.51%

41-Bhabanipur : 78.50%

: 78.50% 42-Patacharkuchi: 76.50 %

Baksa: 78.22%

58-Tamulpur: 78.20%

78.20% 62-Barama (ST): 77.60%

77.60% 63-Chapaguri (ST): 78.90%

Bongaigaon: 82.70%

32-Bongaigaon: 82.70%

82.70% 34-Abhayapuri North : 78.61%

: 78.61% 35-Abhayapuri South (SC): 79.93%

Barpeta: 83.61%

43-Barpeta: 78.90%

78.90% 44-Jania : 87.06%

: 87.06% 45-Baghbar : 85.50%

: 85.50% 46-Sarukhetri : 86.40%

: 86.40% 47-Chenga : 84.66%

: 84.66% 40-Sorbhog: 80.11%

Nalbari: 85.62%

60-Barkhetri : 86%

: 86% 61-Dharmapur: 85.10%

Kamrup: 79.98%

48-Boko (SC): 80%

80% 49-Chaygaon : 82%

: 82% 50-Palasbari : 76&

: 76& 55-Hajo: 81.30%

Kamrup Metro