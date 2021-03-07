Election 2021RegionalTop Stories

Assam Polls: AGP Releases First List Of Candidates

By Pratidin Bureau
1

Asom Gana Pardishad (AGP) on Sunday has declared their first list of candidates who would be contesting in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

As of now, AGP has selected eight candidates to fight the assembly seats.

Here is the first list –

Related News

Assam: BJP Minister Joins Congress After Being Denied Ticket

Gujarat Man Tests COVID +ve Days After Receiving Vaccine

IPL To Begin From April 9

Actor Mithun Chakraborty Joins BJP Ahead Of Bengal Polls

  • 93. Bokakhat – Atul Bora
  • 89. Koliabor – Keshav Mahanta
  • 102. Teok – Renupama Rajkhowa
  • 97. Dergaon – Bhabendra Nath Bharali
  • 103. Amguri – Pradeep Hazarika
  • 121. Chabua – Ponakon Baruah
  • 110. Naoboisa – Jayanta Khaund
  • 73. Tezpur – Prithiviraj Rabha
You might also like
Top Stories

MEGHALAYA | One more tests positive for Covid-19

Regional

Assam By-Polls| BJP Marks the Victory in Ratabari

Top Stories

Dhubri: 15 Cattle Recovered, Smuggler Arrested

Regional

Akhil Gogoi Taken Into 10 days NIA Custody

Regional

Guwahati: SBI Employees Test COVID-19 + in 2 Branches

National

India successfully test-fires indigenously developed Agni-5

Comments
Loading...