Assam Polls: AGP Releases First List Of Candidates

Asom Gana Pardishad (AGP) on Sunday has declared their first list of candidates who would be contesting in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.
As of now, AGP has selected eight candidates to fight the assembly seats.
Here is the first list –
Related News
- 93. Bokakhat – Atul Bora
- 89. Koliabor – Keshav Mahanta
- 102. Teok – Renupama Rajkhowa
- 97. Dergaon – Bhabendra Nath Bharali
- 103. Amguri – Pradeep Hazarika
- 121. Chabua – Ponakon Baruah
- 110. Naoboisa – Jayanta Khaund
- 73. Tezpur – Prithiviraj Rabha