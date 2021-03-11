Assam Polls: AGP Releases Second List Of Candidates

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Sunday has declared their first list of candidates who would be contesting in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

AGP has selected six candidates to fight the assembly seats in the second phase of elections.

Notably, the last date of nomination for 39 constituencies is March 12, scrutiny is on March 15 and withdrawal is March 17. The polling for the second phase will be held on April 1.

Complete List Of Candidates