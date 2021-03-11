Top StoriesElection 2021Regional

Assam Polls: AGP Releases Second List Of Candidates

By Pratidin Bureau
254

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Sunday has declared their first list of candidates who would be contesting in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

AGP has selected six candidates to fight the assembly seats in the second phase of elections.

Notably, the last date of nomination for 39 constituencies is March 12, scrutiny is on March 15 and withdrawal is March 17. The polling for the second phase will be held on April 1.

Related News

Ajmal Plans Legal Action Against LRO Over…

Decks Cleared To Build Dam On Brahmaputra In Tibet

Mobile Cinema Theatre Comes Up In Arunachal

COVID: Total Lockdown In Nagpur For A Week

Complete List Of Candidates

  1. Raha: Bishnu Das
  2. Dolgaon: Habibur Rahman
  3. Karimganj South: Aziz Ahmed Khan
  4. Aklgapur: Aptabuddin Laskar
  5. Jamunamukh: Sadiqulla Bhuyan
  6. Patharkandi: Shabbir Ahmed
You might also like
Regional

Smuggled timber seized in Chirang

National

India to switch to world’s cleanest fuel from Apr 1

Top Stories

Amit Shah Begins 2-Day Visit To Assam, Meghalaya

Business

Maruti Suzuki recalls over 40,000 units of WagonR

Top Stories

Oil Price soars, war looms large

National

Telangana: Fire at Hydroelectric Plant, 9 Feared Trapped

Comments
Loading...