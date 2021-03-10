Assam Polls: AIUDF Announces Second List Of 3 Candidates

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Wednesday released its second list of candidates for upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

The Congress-led ally has fielded Abdul Aziz from Badarpur constituency in Karimganj district, Jakir Hussain Laskar from Hailakandi constituency, and Samsul Huda from Bilasipara East constituency in Dhubri district.

As per its first list AIDUF has fielded 16 candidates and said it has renominated seven of its 13 sitting MLAs for the Assam assembly election. Of the 16 seats, AIUDF will put up a friendly contest for five seats.

The AIUDF is a part of the Grand Alliance comprising the Congress, BPF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI-ML and the Anchalik Gana Morcha.