Assam Polls: AIUDF Likely To Contest 21 Assembly Seats

Announcement of the final list of Mahajut candidates is yet to be released; a meeting is underway.

In poll-bound Assam, Congress led Mahajut ally AIUDF is most likely to contest 21 Assembly seats in the upcoming elections.

Moreover, in a friendly contest both Congress and All India United Democratic Front may field candidates from three constituencies, source said. Meanwhile, allies Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM), CPI (ML) and, CPM are most likely to contest from two constituencies each.

Notably, the announcement of a final list of the Mahajut candidates is yet to be released. A meeting is underway between Congress, AIUDF, BPF, and the left parties in a city hotel in Guwahati.

Assam Congress President Ripun Bora on Thursday night had declared that the Mahajut will be contesting from all the 126 constituencies.