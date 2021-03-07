Assam Polls: AIUDF Releases First List Of 16 Candidates

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has released its first list of candidates who would be contesting in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.
The party’s first list comprises of 16 candidates.
Below is the list –
Related News
- Jamunamukh – Sirajuddin Ajmal
- Bilasipara West – Hafiz Bashir Ahmed
- Mankachar – Adv. Aminul Islam
- Dhubri – Nazrul Haque
- Gauripur – Nizanur Rahman
- Bhawanipur – Foni Talukdar
- Sonai – Karim Uddin Barbhuya
- Dhing – Alhaj Aminul Islam
- Algapur – Nizamuddin Choudhury
- Katlichera – Sujam Uddin Laskar
- Sarukhetri – Minakshi Rahman
- Jaleshwar – Rafiqul Islam
- Dalgaon – Mujibur Rahman
- Chenga – Ashraful Hussain
- Bagbar – Rajib Ahmed