Assam Polls: AJP-Raijor Dal Candidates List To Be Announced Soon

By Pratidin Bureau
The list of candidates of the newly floated parties Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal will be released by this weekend.

The likely decision of releasing the names of the contesting candidates was discussed in a meeting between AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Raijor Dal founding president Akhil Gogoi on Thursday in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Both the leaders have stressed that both the parties will get into any alliance with a national or communal party.

Commenting on the BJP-AGP meeting which is underway in the national capital, Lurinjyoti said any respectful regional party will not be sitting in the centre doing meetings.

