Assam Polls: Amit Shah Skips Campaigning For Himanta

As campaigning came to an end for the third phase of Assembly elections on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had to miss two mega rallies including the campaign rally for Jalukbari constituency – the seat Himanta Biswa Sarma has been contesting elections for two decades.

The home minister was slated to campaign in Sarbhog, Bhabanipur, and Jalukbari LACs, but, due to an emergency meeting related to the Chattisgarh encounter where atleast 22 CRPF jawans were martyred, the minister cancelled the rallies and left for the national capital.

However, the BJP star campaigner attended the public meeting at Sarbhog.

Union DoNER minister and BJP’s in-charge for poll, Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted: “Today’s first #Assam rally by HM Sh @AmitShah at Sarbhog, before he cut short his visit as well as other 2 rallies and returned to Delhi in view of Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh. Crowds in thousands from all sections of society, thronged the jam-packed venue.”

40 constituencies including these three constituencies will go to polls in the third and final phase of the ongoing Assam Assembly election on April 6.