Assam Polls: BJP-AGP Discuss Seat Sharing, Final Call On March 4

As the Assembly Polls has neared, top leaders of the Bharatiya Janat Party (BJP) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) alliance conducted a meeting on Monday to discuss the seat-sharing for the polls.

After the meeting concluded AGP leader Keshab Mahanta and Atul Bora said a final call on the seat sharing will be taken on March 4 after a consultation with the BJP leaders in Delhi.

BJP Assam President Ranjit Dass clarified that BJP and AJP will continue their alliance along with UPPL.

Meanwhile, ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is eyeing an increase in its share of seats. As per reports, AGP is likely to seek at least 30 seats to contest this year’s elections. Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya also asserted that AJP would be demanding more seats.