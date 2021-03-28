Assam Polls: BJP Expels 7 Rebel Leaders For Contesting As Independents

Taking a stand against rebels, Assam BJP on Sunday expelled seven of its members for indulging in “anti-party activities”.

According to an official statement, the rebel leaders joined the assembly polls fray as Independents, for which they have been expelled from the party’s primary membership immediately.

BJP state general secretary Rajdeep Roy said the party’s Assam chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass has approved the disciplinary action with immediate effect.

The list of seven members include –

Deepak Rabha – Dudhnoi, Goalpara

Sailen Kalita – Dispur, Guwahati

Shantanu Kalita – Borkhetri, Nalbari

Jyotirmoi Sharma – Dharmpur, Nalbari

Mobarak Hussain – Dhubri

Baleshwar Rongpi – West Guwahati

Dharm Narayan Nath – East Goalpara

Out of 126 seats in Assam Assembly, BJP is contesting in 92 and has left the remaining to its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).