Assam Polls: BJP Leader Rajen Gohain Casts Vote

Former MoS Railways & BJP leader Rajen Gohain casts his vote at a polling booth in Nagaon. The polling for 39 seats of Assam Assembly elections is underway in the second phase.

Casting his vote Gohain said, “BJP will get over 35 seats out of the total 47 in the 1st phase. In the 2nd phase too, we’ll get many seats. BJP will undoubtedly form the govt with more than 75 seats.”

A total of 73,44,631 electors are eligible to vote in phase-2. Of these, 37,34,537 are males while 36,09,959 are females and 135 are transgender.