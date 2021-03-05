Assam Polls: BJP Led Alliance Candidates List Released

Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday evening has released the names of candidates who will be contesting for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections for Phase I and II.

The sitting BJP government will contest the polls in alliance with Asam Gana Parishad (AGP), and United People’s Party (Liberal). The alliance will contest a total of 70 seats. AGP will contest from 26 constituencies, UPPL will contest from eight constituencies, and a seat will be contested from Rabha Joutho Mancha also but they will contesting under BJP’s party symbol.

BJP including Rabha Joutho Mancha’s single seat will be contesting 36 seats.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will contest from Majuli, while Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will contest from Jalukbari constituency. State President of BJP will contest from Patacharkuchi. He previously contested from Sarbhog.

The decision for the final list of candidates was taken on Thursday night during the core committee meeting held in New Delhi in the presence of top notch BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and National President JP Nadda among others.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State President Ranjit Dass, and National General Secretary Dilip Saikia, Cabinet Minister Atul Bora and Working President Keshav Mahanta were present in the meeting as well.

COMPLETE LIST OF CANDIDATES FOR BJP LED ALLIANCE