Assam Polls: BJP Led Coalition Conquers Kamrup Metro Again

As Election Commission declared the results for 126 seats in the Assam Assembly in the wee hours of Monday, BJP has not only retained its power in the state but. the party and its ally have emerged victorious in Dispur.

The Kamrup Metropolitan district that comprises four key constituencies – Dispur, Gauhati East, Gauhati West, and Jalukbari.

In Dispur, BJP’s sitting MLA Atul Bora is elected once again in the constituency with 1, 96, 403 votes. The trailing candidate in the constituency was Manjit Mahanta who fetched 74, 127. A total of 3, 06, 318 voters (including postal ballots) exercised their right to franchise. A total of 13 candidates contested the seat, including six independent candidates.

In Gauhati East, ten candidates contested the seat, whereby sitting MLA Siddharth Bhattacharya was elected for a straight second term. the constituency had the lowest voter turnout and 1,71,060 voters cast their vote. Bhattacharya won with a landslide margin of 66 per cent of the vote share with 1, 13, 461 votes. INC’s Ashima Bordoloi came second with a mere 29, 316 votes.

In Gauhati West, 15 candidates were in the fray, of which AGP leader Ramendra Narayan Kalita defeated Congress’s Mira Borthakur Goswami with 1, 37, 533. Goswami fetched 58, 990 votes.

In Jalukbari constituency, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma emerged victorious for the fifth consecutive term. Sarma won the seat by 1,30,762 votes. Sarma’s opponent lost Ramen Chandra Borthakur lost by 1,01,911 votes. Sarma’s had gained over 77 per cent votes of the total 168967.

In all of these four constituencies there has been a considerable number of NOTA votes as well. As many as 12, 664 NOTA votes were registered. Dispur had the highest NOTA votes with 5782, followed by Gauhati East at 3417, Jalukbari at 2, 157, and Gauhati West With 12, 664.