Assam Polls: BJP To Contest In 92 Seats, AGP in 26

By Pratidin Bureau
445

With the Assam Assembly polls just around the corner, the BJP and its allies have reportedly reached a seat-sharing formula.

As per reports, out of the 126 seats, the BJP is would contest in 92 seats, Assam Gana Parishad will contest in 26 seats and the remaining eight for the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

Meanwhile, former chief minister and six time MLA Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, who is the founder of AGP, might not get a ticket this time. Mahanata is currently unwell and undergoing treatment in Delhi.

The decision came after a series of meetings in Delhi with the central leadership.

In 2016, while the BJP won 60 out of 84 seats it contested, the AGP won 14 out of 24 and UPPL failed to win any seat out of 4 it contested.

Assam is set to go to polls in three phases – March 27, April 1 and April 6. The results will be out on May 2.

