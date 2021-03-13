Assam Polls: BJP To Declare 3rd List of Candidates’ Today

By Pratidin Bureau
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee will declare on Saturday the third list of candidates for the Assam assembly polls. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, State President Ranjit Dass will attend the meeting with JP Nadda.

Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state general secretary Dilip Saikia will be present in the meeting.

The party will declare the list of candidates for 19 constituencies. The candidates’ panel will then head towards national leadership after the meeting.

Meanwhile, Phani Sarma, BJP leader Manas Deka reached Chief Minister’s residence ahead of the meeting.

