Assam Polls: BPF Leader Brutally Attacked in Udalguri

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Udalguri tense
0

In yet another violent incident during the second phase of Assam Assembly polls on Thursday, a goon of UPPL who is allegedly an ex-terrorist bashed up senior member of Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) Amal Das at Udalguri Girls School voting center and threatened CRPF personnel during the polling.

The alleged terrorist named Lambu alias Kanan Goyari had also criminal records of killing hundreds of innocent persons and also killed army and defence personnel.

An FIR was lodged in this connection by BPF leader Rihon Daimary stating that Amal Das has been brutally attacked by Goyari and Lalit Swargiary at around 5 pm yesterday outside the entry gate of the girls’ higher secondary school.

Related News

COVID Assam: 58 News Cases, 2 Deaths

Assam Polls: 2 Injured In Violent Clash In Darrang

Assam Polls: Second Phase Ends With 77.21% Voter Turnout

APCC Urges EC To Cancel BJP MLA’s Candidature For…

The FIR lodged by Daimary stated that the goons came in a silver Fortuner with registration number AS 16 D 2020.

You might also like
Top Stories

Girls Are ‘Living Independent Soul’: Himachal HC On Inter-Caste Marriage…

Regional

North Guwahati boat capsize: 4 IWT officals suspended

Health

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Positive Rate Dips to 7.81%

National

US-Iran tensions: India calls for restraint

Regional

LSHPP Incurring Yearly Loss Of Million Units Of Power

World

Tensions soar in Middle East

Comments
Loading...