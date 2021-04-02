Assam Polls: BPF Leader Brutally Attacked in Udalguri

In yet another violent incident during the second phase of Assam Assembly polls on Thursday, a goon of UPPL who is allegedly an ex-terrorist bashed up senior member of Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) Amal Das at Udalguri Girls School voting center and threatened CRPF personnel during the polling.

The alleged terrorist named Lambu alias Kanan Goyari had also criminal records of killing hundreds of innocent persons and also killed army and defence personnel.

An FIR was lodged in this connection by BPF leader Rihon Daimary stating that Amal Das has been brutally attacked by Goyari and Lalit Swargiary at around 5 pm yesterday outside the entry gate of the girls’ higher secondary school.

The FIR lodged by Daimary stated that the goons came in a silver Fortuner with registration number AS 16 D 2020.