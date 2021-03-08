Election 2021RegionalTop Stories

Assam Polls: BPF Releases First List Of 4 Candidates

By Pratidin Bureau
The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

The first list comprises of four candidates. They are –

  • Kolaigaon – Durgadas Boro
  • Udalguri – Rihan Daimary
  • Mazbat – Charan Boro
  • Paneri – Karuna Kanta Swargiary
It may be noted that Durgadas Boro acquired a party ticket just after joining the BPF. He recently quit the Congress party.

The BPF is contesting the upcoming polls as part of “Grand alliance” with Congress, AIUDF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI-ML and Anchalik Gana Morcha.

