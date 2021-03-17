Top StoriesElection 2021Regional

Assam Polls: Cachar To Have 201 All-Women Polling Stations

By Pratidin Bureau
In a bid to encourage more women voters in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, Cachar District administration allocated 201 polling stations as all-women polling stations in the district.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said that from 10 all-women polling stations in the last year, there has been a positive surge in the number of polling stations to 201.

All women officials will be rendering services during the polling and half of the officers are in the ADC ranks within the urban periphery of Silchar LAC.

She was quoted saying in an Assam Tribune report, “This would truly manifest the spirit of Nari Shakti and an ambience in which women feel safe to come out and vote spontaneously”.

Silchar will go to polls during the second phase on April 1, besides, another 38 Assembly constituencies in 13 districts.

