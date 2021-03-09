Assam Polls: CM Files Nomination From Majuli

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday filed his nomination from Majuli for the second consecutive term in the upcoming assembly polls.

Sonowal filed his papers representing Bharatiya Janata Party on the last day of submitting nominations before Majuli Deputy Commissioner Bikram Kairi.

His prime contender in the seat will be former Congress minister Rajib Lochan Pegu, who represented Majuli for three consecutive terms since 2001 but lost to Sonowal in 2016 by 18,923 votes.

Majuli goes to the polls in the first phase on March 27.