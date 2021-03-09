Top StoriesElection 2021Regional

Assam Polls: CM Files Nomination From Majuli

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday filed his nomination from Majuli for the second consecutive term in the upcoming assembly polls.

Sonowal filed his papers representing Bharatiya Janata Party on the last day of submitting nominations before Majuli Deputy Commissioner Bikram Kairi.

His prime contender in the seat will be former Congress minister Rajib Lochan Pegu, who represented Majuli for three consecutive terms since 2001 but lost to Sonowal in 2016 by 18,923 votes.

Related News

Explosives Recovered In Naharkatia, 2 Held

Assam Polls: Items Worth Rs 18 Crore Seized, 110 Arrested

Assam Polls: 55 Candidates File Nominations For First Phase

Ranbir Kapoor Tests COVID +ve

Majuli goes to the polls in the first phase on March 27.

You might also like
Top Stories

China Bans BBC World News

Uncategorized

Assam Higher Secondary Results Out

Regional

Tripura East goes voting today

Regional

Blast rocks Jorhat

Regional

Tarun Gogoi’s security: High court orders status quo

Regional

Father thrashes daughter for denying prostitution

Comments
Loading...