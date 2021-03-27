Election 2021Top Stories

Assam Polls: CM Sonowal Cast Vote in Dibrugarh

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal cast his vote in the first phase of Assembly elections on Saturday at a polling center in Dibrugarh.

Casting his vote, CM Sonowal said, “We will get more than 100 seats.”

Before arriving at the polling station, Sonowal also offered prayers at the Boga Baba Mazaar in Dibrugarh.

“I prayed for peace for all and victory for Bharatiya Janata Party,” said Sonowal.

“Congress & other parties are only seen in the media but BJP & its allies are the ones on the ground. People of Assam now know that CAA-NRC will not affect them. My aim is to make the BJP government in the State again,” Sonowal added.

Polling in 47 constituencies is underway in the first phase. 33 percent voter turnout recorded till 12 noon in the first phase of polls.

