Assam Polls: Conduct & Publishing Of Exit Polls Banned From March 27 To April 29

In a latest development amidst the electioneering in Assam, the election commission has prohibited the conduct and publishing of any exit poll between March 27 (7.00 am) to April 29 (7.30 pm) by any form of media.

Moreover, the election commission prohibited the display of any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other survey, in any electronic media, during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of poll in the respective polling areas in connection with General Election to the Assam Legislative Assembly-2021.

An official notification of the election commission read, “Election Commission of India, under the provision of Sub-Section (1) of Section 126A of the Representation of People Act, 1951 having regard to the provisions of Sub-Section-(2) of the said Act notifies the period between 7:00 am on 27th March, 2021 (Saturday) to 7:30 pm on 29thApril, 2021 (Thursday) as the period wherein conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicizing by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the General Election to the Assam Legislative Assembly-2021, shall be prohibited”.

Assam will go on a three phased poll starting from March 27. The second and third phase of election will be conducted on April 1 and 6 respectively. The counting of votes will be on May 2.