Assam Polls: Cong To Interact With Youths Over Jobs Creation

By Pratidin Bureau
Amid electioneering across Assam for the upcoming Assembly elections, Congress would be organising Congress’s 5 Lakh Government Jobs Plan: A Conversation on March 24 in all the 43 constituencies the party’s contesting would be contesting elections during the first phase.  

The interactions would be conducted so that youth can ask questions and share their grievances while the party members can clarify their doubts.

Recently, Congress on March 4 launched a registration drive of the Congress Party’s Job Guarantee Programme — www.congressor5guarantee.in

Anyone registered with the portal can apply to attend the interactive sessions.

Addressing issues of unemployment and promising of creating five lakh job opportunities for youth in Assam if voted to power has been one of their primary highlights of the 5-guarantee scheme.


