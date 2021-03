The Congress party has selected Raton Engti for Bokajan (ST) constituency while Sum Ronghang for Diphu (ST) constituency for the second phase of Assam Assembly election.

On March 7, Congress had announced the list of three candidates for the upcoming polls.

Earlier on Saturday, the party released its first list of candidates. The assembly polls in the state will be held in 3 phases beginning March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.