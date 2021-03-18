Assam Polls: Congress Announces Last List of Candidates

The Congress announced its last list of candidates for the Assam Assembly Elections. The party has fielded Abdur Rahim Ahmed from Barpeta, Mira Borthakur Goswami in Gauhati West, and Anowar Hussain in Hajo.

The polling in these constituencies will be held on April 6 in the third phase.

The first phase of polls will be held in 47 constituencies in 12 districts while 39 constituencies will go to poll in the second phase on April 1.

The thirds phase will be conducted in 40 constituencies in 12 districts.

The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

