Assam Polls: Congress Announces List Of 21 Candidates For Third Phase
The Congress party has announced a list of 21 candidates for the thirdphase of the Assam Legislative Assembly elections.
The third phase of the elections will be held on April 6 for 40 Assembly Constituencies in 12 districts.
The last date of nominations is March 19, while, the last date of withdrawal of candidatures is March 22.
The Congress is contesting the upcoming polls as part of the Mahajut with Congress, AIUDF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI-ML, BPF and Anchalik Gana Morcha.
List of Candidates and Constituencies:
- Salmara South: Wazed Ali Choudhury
- Golakganj: Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar
- Bongaigaon: Shankar Prasad Ray
- Abhayapuri North: Abdul Batim Khandakar
- Abhayapuri South (SC): Pradip Sarkar
- Dudhnai (ST): Jadab Swargiary
- Goalpara East: Abdul Kalam Rashid Alam
- Goalpara West: Md. Abdur Rashid Mandal
- Jaleshwar: Aftab Uddin Mollah
- Patacharkuchi: Santanu Sarma
- Baghbar: Sherman Ali Ahmed
- Sarukhetri: Jakir hussain Sikdar
- Chenga: Sukur Ali Ahmed
- Boko (SC): Nandita Das
- Chaygaon: Rekibuddin Ahmed
- Palasbari: Jatin Mall
- Jalakburi: Romen Chandra Borthakur
- Dispur: Manjit Mahanta
- Gauhati East: Ashima Bordoloi
- Barkhetry: Diganta Barman
- Dharmapur: Ratul Patowary