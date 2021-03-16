Top StoriesElection 2021Regional

Assam Polls: Congress Announces List Of 21 Candidates For Third Phase

By Pratidin Bureau
170

The Congress party has announced a list of 21 candidates for the thirdphase of the Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

The third phase of the elections will be held on April 6 for 40 Assembly Constituencies in 12 districts.

The last date of nominations is March 19, while, the last date of withdrawal of candidatures is March 22.

The Congress is contesting the upcoming polls as part of the Mahajut with Congress, AIUDF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI-ML, BPF and Anchalik Gana Morcha.

List of Candidates and Constituencies:

  1. Salmara South: Wazed Ali Choudhury
  2. Golakganj: Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar
  3. Bongaigaon: Shankar Prasad Ray
  4. Abhayapuri North: Abdul Batim Khandakar
  5. Abhayapuri South (SC): Pradip Sarkar
  6. Dudhnai (ST): Jadab Swargiary
  7. Goalpara East: Abdul Kalam Rashid Alam
  8. Goalpara West: Md. Abdur Rashid Mandal
  9. Jaleshwar: Aftab Uddin Mollah
  10. Patacharkuchi: Santanu Sarma
  11. Baghbar: Sherman Ali Ahmed
  12. Sarukhetri: Jakir hussain Sikdar
  13. Chenga: Sukur Ali Ahmed
  14. Boko (SC): Nandita Das
  15. Chaygaon: Rekibuddin Ahmed
  16. Palasbari: Jatin Mall
  17. Jalakburi: Romen Chandra Borthakur
  18. Dispur: Manjit Mahanta
  19. Gauhati East: Ashima Bordoloi
  20. Barkhetry: Diganta Barman
  21. Dharmapur: Ratul Patowary
