Assam Polls: Congress Announces List Of 21 Candidates For Third Phase

The Congress party has announced a list of 21 candidates for the thirdphase of the Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

The third phase of the elections will be held on April 6 for 40 Assembly Constituencies in 12 districts.

The last date of nominations is March 19, while, the last date of withdrawal of candidatures is March 22.

The Congress is contesting the upcoming polls as part of the Mahajut with Congress, AIUDF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI-ML, BPF and Anchalik Gana Morcha.

List of Candidates and Constituencies: