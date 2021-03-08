Assam Polls: Congress Issues Second List Of Candidates

The All India Congress Committee on Sunday issued the second list of three candidates for Titabor, Dhakuakhana, and Naoboicha assembly constituencies of Assam.

Bhaskarjyoti Barua will fight from Titabor which has always been represented by former three-time chief minister Tarun Gogoi who passed away in November last year.

Meanwhile, the candidate for Naoboicha is former minister Bharat Chandra Narah and for Dhakuakhana, the nominee is Padma Lochan Doley.

All the three constituencies will go on poll on March 27. On Saturday, Congress released 40 out of 47 constituencies for first phase of elections.

Bokakhat, Dhing, Tinsukia and Behali seats will be contested by Congress’s allies — AIUDF, BPF, CPI (M), CPI, CPI-ML and the Anchalik Gana Morcha.