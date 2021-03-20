Assam Polls: EC Seizes ₹75 Cr Cash, Goods From Feb 26

Amid electioneering in poll-bound Assam, law and order enforcement and regulatory authorities have seized cash, liquors, narcotics, and jewellery worth Rs 75 crores between February 26 and March 18 this year.

The Election Commission in the state has said that Rupees 16.14 crores cash has been seized, while, liquor worth Rupees 19.21 crores have been confiscated.

Rupees 2.82 crores of jewellery have been seized, drugs worth market value Rupees 30.30 crores along with cigarettes etc amounting to Rupees 6.63 crores were recovered as well.

Furthermore, NCB Guwahati Zonal Unit seized crystalline methamphetamine worth value of Rupees 15.14 crores from Nazirakhat, Lomati Gaon. Smuggled Ganja (3682 kgs) and gold (1 kg) from Manipur and Tripura worth Rupees 5.99 crores were seized by DRI.

A total of 37, 569 litres of liquor worth Rs. 4.52 crores were seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Dibrugarh district

Nearly worth Rupees 77 lakhs of total liquor was seized of which 18 numbers of retail shops in eight districts comprises 30 per cent of the sale. The districts are — Bokajan, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Jorhat, Morigaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and West Karbi Anglong.