Assam Polls: ECI Sent 20 Companies Of CSF For Area Domination

Ahead of Assam Assembly election, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has send off 20 companies of Central Security Forces (CSF) to Assam which will start arriving by next week in poll-bound Assam for area domination exercise.  

The 20 companies has comprises 76 personnel each. This practice has been going on since the late 1980s.

The ECI will hold a crucial meeting to finalize the schedule for the upcoming polls to four states – West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry (Union Territory).

It may be stated that Central Police Forces (CPFs) are routinely sent to all states and UTs where Lok Sabha elections are to take place for advance area domination, especially in the critical and vulnerable sectors which are identified by meticulous advance reviews and concrete feedback from various sources including political parties and entities.

 “These orders for CPF deployment were issued to the chief secretaries, the DGPs and the chief electoral officers of all these five states/UT on February 16,” the ECI stated.

