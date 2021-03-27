Assam Polls: First Phase Concludes With 77.01 % Voter Turnout

The state of Assam reported 77.01 per cent voter turnout in the first phase of assembly elections as of 10 PM on Saturday.

While Sivasagar recorded the highest voter turnout at 82.46 percent, Sonitpur reported the lowest at 71.80 per cent.

A total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats. Polling had begun at 7 AM today.

Along with 81 lakh voters who were eligible to exercise their franchise, Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal also cast his vote at the J P Nagar constituency in the Dibrugarh district. His constituency, Majuli, also went to polls in the first phase.

Meanwhile, a tragic incident took place at Sonari as an election officer died at Salkathoni polling station in Sonari. The officer has been identified as one Tulsi Khanikar. He was appointed at 187 No polling station. Khanikar’s health suddenly deteriorated and rushed to Dibrugarh immediately but the officer died on the way to the hospital.

Polling for the next two phases will be held on April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.