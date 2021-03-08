Assam Polls: Guwahati To Have 125 All-Women Polling Booths

The Election Commission on Monday said Kamrup (Metro) district will have 125 all-women polling booth in the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Elections.

The decision to set up all women polling booths across all districts has been done to encourage more female voters to exercise their franchise.

The polling booths will comprise all-women polling officials.



Of the 125 all-women polling stations in the district, 10 will be in Jalukbari Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC), 65 in Guwahati East LAC, 20 in Guwahati West LAC, and 30 in Dispur LAC.

The elections in Kamrup Metro will be held in the third phase on April 6.