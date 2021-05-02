Assam Polls: Himanta Claims Win In Jalukbari

By Pratidin Bureau
BJP strongman and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has won from Jalukbari constituency by a margin of 1,01911 votes.

This was informed by Sarma himself on Twitter.

However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to declare it officially.

“@BJP4India won Jalukbari LAC-by a margin of 1,01,911 votes. It would be my Privilege to represent the constituency for 5th consecutive term. My gratitude to the people of Jalukbari,Honble PM @narendramodi, HM @AmitShah and national president @JPNadda,” he tweeted.

