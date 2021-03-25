Election 2021Regional

Assam Polls: Items Worth Rs 87.96 Crore Seized Since Feb 26

By Pratidin Bureau
1

In a record seizure of cash, liquor, narcotics and jewellery in the run-up to the Assembly election in Assam, various agencies have confiscated items worth Rs 87.96 crore since election dates were announced on February 26, Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade said on Thursday.

Unaccounted cash valued at Rs 21.18 crore and 13.24 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 24.53 crore have been seized so far, Khade said at a press conference here.

Enforcement and regulatory authorities have also confiscated precious metals worth Rs 2.82 crore, drugs with a market value of Rs 31.99 crore and freebies such as cigarettes and black pepper amounting to Rs 7.42 crore.

Related News

Assam Polls: Conduct & Publishing Of Exit Polls Banned…

Assam Election: Amit Shah To Visit Four Districts On Friday

Phase I Assam Polls: 264 Candidates In Fray For 47…

Assembly Polls: 48-Hour Dry Day In Assam From Today

Security forces have so far seized 43 arms and 676 rounds of ammunition while 5,402 arms were deposited by the public on their own while action has been taken against 2,375 intimidators, the CEO said.

There have been 1,014 complaints of Model Code of Conduct violation and 700 of them were found to be correct, were examined and disposed of.

Khade said that all arrangements have been completed for the first phase of the election on March 27 when 47 constituencies will go to polls. Altogether 8,109,815 people — 4,077,210 men, 4,032,481 women, 124 of the third gender and nine overseas voters are entitled to cast their votes in the first phase in which 264 candidates, including 23 women, are contesting. In the first phase, Jonai (ST) constituency has the highest number of voters at 3,11,660 while Thowra has 1,15,364 voters, the lowest.

There will be 11,537 polling stations in the first phase, the CEO said.

Elections to the 126-member Assam legislative assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April one and April six. PTI

You might also like
Top Stories

Amritsar: Three Dead After Building Collapses

National

JEE Advanced 2020 cancelled in foreign centres

Top Stories

Centre Tells SC To Regulate Digital Media First

Regional

Doul Mahotsav colours Barpeta

Top Stories

Nagaland | Patient with COVID-19 Symptoms admitted to GMCH

Regional

Guwahati: Cough Syrup Bottles Recovered, Two Held

Comments
Loading...