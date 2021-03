Independent candidate from 73-Tezpur Jiten Borthakur has withdrawn his nomination for the assembly elections.

Brother of Late MLA Rajen Borthakur, Jiten Borthakur claimed ticket from BJP but when he was rejected for the ticket by the party, he filed his nomination as an independent candidate.

On the other hand, ten candidates’ nominations have been rejected for the first phase of elections as the documents submitted were not valid.