Assam Polls: JP Nadda to Participate in 3 Election Rallies Today

By Pratidin Bureau
18

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda to visit Assam again on Friday to campaign for the third phase of the Assam Assembly Elections to be held on April 6.

Nadda will participate in three rallies at Patacharkhuchi, Boko and Chandmari in Guwahati.

Nadda will campaign for party’s state President Ranjeet Kumar Dass at Patacharkuchi today. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and NEDA Convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma will also address rallies for BJP candidates. 

He will then move to Boko where he will address a public rally at Gandhi Maidam and thereafter he will participate in an election rally at Assam Engineering Institute at Chandmari where he will campaign for BJP candidate for East Guwahati constituency Siddhartha Bhattacharyya.

