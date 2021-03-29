Assam Polls: Narendra Modi to Visit Again on April 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam again on April 1 to campaign for the third phase of the Assam Assembly elections. Modi will address a public rally at Kokrajhar.

The top-notch leaders of the political parties are visiting the state to campaign for the respective candidates contesting the election.

The first phase of polls was held on March 27 while the second and third phase of polls will be held on April 1 and April 6 respectively.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who also visited the state several times for campaigning will be visiting the state again on March 31.