Assam Polls: Palash Changmai To Contest From AJP

Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYP) General Secretary, Palash Changmai, informed that he will contest for the upcoming State Assembly Election from the newly formed regional political party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

Changmai reiterated that he will not be joining the Bhartaiya Janta Party (BJP) or any national political party.

“I will never join a communal party!,” he stressed.

Changmai will represent his seat from the Sonari Constituency.