Assam Polls Phase II: Prafulla Mahanta Skips Voting

By Pratidin Bureau
Prafulla Kumar Mahanta
Former Chief Minister and AGP leader Prafulla Kumar Mahanta did not cast his vote on Thursday during the second phase of the Assam Assembly Election this year.

Reportedly, Mahanta abstained from voting because as he was undergoing medical treatment in New Delhi. Moreover, other members of the Mahanta family were not seen at the polling station as well.

The former CM’s voting centre was at the Government Boys’ School Center in Nagaon Sadar constituency.

Notably, the founder president of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) as a mark of protest against the citizenship amendment bill did not exercise his right to franchise during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well.

