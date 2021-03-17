Assam Polls: PM Modi Address Mega Rally In Karimganj On Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his third visit to poll-bound Assam on Thursday to spearhead the BJP Mission 100 Plus campaign.

Moreover, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit atleast seven times for in the next three weeks – tentatively on March 21, March 24, March 28, April 1 and April 3.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address a mega election rally at Barak Valley’s Batgram under the Karimganj North assembly constituencies.

Mr. Narendra Modi even tweeted: Will be in Assam tomorrow, 18th March. Looking forward to being among the people of this great state during the rally in Karimganj. Assam has witnessed positive changes across various sectors over the last 5 years. NDA seeks people’s blessings to continue the development agenda.

Karimganj North will go to polls on April 6.

Earlier, Mr. Modi visited Sivasagar on January 23, Silapathar in Dhemaji on February 22, and virtually launched the ‘Mahabahu-Brahmaputra’, laid the foundation stone of the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge and performed the Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of the Majuli bridge.