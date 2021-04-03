Assam Polls: PM Modi to address Rally at Tamulpur Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally at Tamulpur in Assam on Saturday.

In Assam, East Kokrajhar has become one of the most attractive constituencies with the arrival of several star campaigners. This seat is likely to see a straight fight between the NDA and Mahajot. Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi have recently addressed an election rally at Kokrajhar.



After the creation of the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts and now Bodoland Territorial Region, Kokrajhar has become one of the most important places of political importance. Polling will be held on April 6.



Senior BPF leader and minister in the Sonowal government, Pramila Rani Brahma is representing the East Kokrajhar seat for the last 30 years. In 2016, she defeated her nearest rival with a margin of 40 thousand votes. This time, BPF is in coalition with Congress. The NDA has fielded former student leader Lawrance Islary in the UPPL ticket. The close associate of UPPL Chief Promod Bodo, Mr. Islary left the All Bodo Students Union and has joined active politics after the signing of the BTR accord.



Though there are a total of 5 candidates are in the fray, but the main contest is likely to have between the 2 Bodo political fronts -BPF and UPPL.